Nissan 370Z Prius Is the Hybrid Sportscar

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, you can regard the pair of renderings that now adorns our screens as the answer to a question nobody asked: what if the Nissan 370Z and the Toyota Prius swapped faces?
These pixel portraits were mainly born for entertainment purposes, especially since the styling transplant seems to have gone quite well as far as both the sportscar and the famous hybrid model are concerned.
In fact, Car Front Swaps, the Instagram label behind the transformation we have here, has come up with this particular stunt following a suggestion from a fan.
Why does the mix seem to be stable? Well, for one thing, both Japanese machines entered production back in 2009. Nevertheless, while the Prius received a new generation, the fourth one, in 2015, the 370Z soldiers on.
Of course, we can't discuss such a mater without wondering if the upcoming 400Z, which has been previewed by the majestic Z Proto concept earlier this year, will go down the hybridization route.
Given the current electrification trend of the industry, speculation revolving a potential gas-electric version of the 400Z has gone quite far - there have been rumors mentioning that the range-topping Nismo version would feature such a layout. However, there has been no clear official position on this.
Keep in mind that Nissan is in the front line of the electric revolution, since, for example, we're talking about one of the automakers that take part in Formula E.
The limitations of the current battery technology mean we probably can't expect the 400Z to be launched with a heavily or fully electrified powertrain (it should be powered by a twin-turbo V6, like the said concept). However, it wouldn't be impossible for the newcomer to receive this kind of green motivation later on in its life cycle, as, for instance, it will be the case with the confirmed hybrid version of the Porsche 911.
