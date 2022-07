Nissan 350Z Gets Bentley Engine Swap, Turns Into 600Z W12TT

Although it’s very old news, the 350Z continues to be a sweetheart with sports car enthusiasts for a plethora of reasons. The final example of the breed left the Tochigi assembly plant in Japan back in 2009, which is quite a long time ago. During these years, the aftermarket has increasingly opened up to the long-lived 350Z with countless aesthetic and go-faster upgrades.Regarding the latter category, remapping opens the list of performance upgrades. You can also buy swap kits for LS powerplants and transmission kits for high-output applications. Be that as it may, there is absolutely no one in the world that offers Bentley twin-turbo W12 and ZF 8HP swaps.Polish tuning outfit Gregor Performance Garage had to modify its 350Z specifically for this engine-transmission combination, thus giving birth to a one-off monster. Lovingly dubbed 600Z W12TT after the displacement of the 12-cylinder engine and the spinny lads that make whoosh sounds, the 350Z wasn’t fully stock before it received this balls-to-the-wall transplant.Gregor Performance Garage originally ran the legendary 2JZ from Toyota, an overengineered marvel that made things a lot easier for the crew in their switch to 12 cylinders. Although the sixer is roughly the same length as the Bentley-sourced W12, Gregor Performance Garage had to modify a lot of things in order to accommodate the width of that gargantuan powerplant.The previous 2JZ, mated to an 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission, was dyno’d at 518 horsepower and 673 Nm (496 pound-feet) of torque. Tipping the scales at 298 kilograms (657 pounds) including the automatic transmission, the W12 produces 610 horsepower and 940 Nm (693 lb-ft).1,609 kilograms (3,547 pounds) is the curb weight of this outlandish build from Poland, which is far less than what you may expect of a W12-engined Conti GT . As for the way it sounds, press play to satisfy your curiosity.