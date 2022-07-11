Nissan 350Z Gets Bentley Engine Swap, Turns Into 600Z W12TT

Introduced back in 1969, the Z always had a six-cylinder engine hiding underhood. Displacements grew from 2.0 liters to 3.7 for the 370Z.
Although it’s very old news, the 350Z continues to be a sweetheart with sports car enthusiasts for a plethora of reasons. The final example of the breed left the Tochigi assembly plant in Japan back in 2009, which is quite a long time ago. During these years, the aftermarket has increasingly opened up to the long-lived 350Z with countless aesthetic and go-faster upgrades.
Regarding the latter category, remapping opens the list of performance upgrades. You can also buy swap kits for LS powerplants and transmission kits for high-output applications. Be that as it may, there is absolutely no one in the world that offers Bentley twin-turbo W12 and ZF 8HP swaps.
Polish tuning outfit Gregor Performance Garage had to modify its 350Z specifically for this engine-transmission combination, thus giving birth to a one-off monster. Lovingly dubbed 600Z W12TT after the displacement of the 12-cylinder engine and the spinny lads that make whoosh sounds, the 350Z wasn’t fully stock before it received this balls-to-the-wall transplant.
Gregor Performance Garage originally ran the legendary 2JZ from Toyota, an overengineered marvel that made things a lot easier for the crew in their switch to 12 cylinders. Although the sixer is roughly the same length as the Bentley-sourced W12, Gregor Performance Garage had to modify a lot of things in order to accommodate the width of that gargantuan powerplant.
The previous 2JZ, mated to an 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission, was dyno’d at 518 horsepower and 673 Nm (496 pound-feet) of torque. Tipping the scales at 298 kilograms (657 pounds) including the automatic transmission, the W12 produces 610 horsepower and 940 Nm (693 lb-ft).
1,609 kilograms (3,547 pounds) is the curb weight of this outlandish build from Poland, which is far less than what you may expect of a W12-engined Conti GT. As for the way it sounds, press play to satisfy your curiosity.
Regarding the latter category, remapping opens the list of performance upgrades. You can also buy swap kits for LS powerplants and transmission kits for high-output applications. Be that as it may, there is absolutely no one in the world that offers Bentley twin-turbo W12 and ZF 8HP swaps.
Polish tuning outfit Gregor Performance Garage had to modify its 350Z specifically for this engine-transmission combination, thus giving birth to a one-off monster. Lovingly dubbed 600Z W12TT after the displacement of the 12-cylinder engine and the spinny lads that make whoosh sounds, the 350Z wasn’t fully stock before it received this balls-to-the-wall transplant.
Gregor Performance Garage originally ran the legendary 2JZ from Toyota, an overengineered marvel that made things a lot easier for the crew in their switch to 12 cylinders. Although the sixer is roughly the same length as the Bentley-sourced W12, Gregor Performance Garage had to modify a lot of things in order to accommodate the width of that gargantuan powerplant.
The previous 2JZ, mated to an 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission, was dyno’d at 518 horsepower and 673 Nm (496 pound-feet) of torque. Tipping the scales at 298 kilograms (657 pounds) including the automatic transmission, the W12 produces 610 horsepower and 940 Nm (693 lb-ft).
1,609 kilograms (3,547 pounds) is the curb weight of this outlandish build from Poland, which is far less than what you may expect of a W12-engined Conti GT. As for the way it sounds, press play to satisfy your curiosity.