For all you non-hardcore Z fans, we'll mention that there are two versions of the 300ZX. The 1983 to 1989 model is called the Z31. It's not popular and strangely proportioned, looking a bit like the 3rd-gen Supra. But the Z32, which came after that and was made from 1989 (1990 in America) to 2000, is way more interesting and featured technology that was ahead of its time.We couldn't just talk about a car from over 20 years ago for no good reason, even though the Z Proto can be a pretext. Thankfully, rendering artist Brad Builds made the perfect set of 300ZX images.His little race car takes the lines of the classic into the modern era while the livery anchors everything in the past. Thus, it becomes difficult to tell it apart from the 400Z he rendered a few days back. The front aero looks simple, boxy like it really was designed in the 1993s. The fender mirrors are a nice touch, but covering up those headlights is a real shame. Remember that one Italian manufacturer famously borrowed those things for its supercar. Do you know which one it is? Tell us in the comments.Meanwhile, the rear feels more modern and sports a few influences from the American drift car scene. And while they don't stand out in this particular build, the taillights have an uncanny similarity to the ones on the Z Proto.Two pieces of tech really set the 300ZX apart from its competitors. Rumor has it that the Z Proto will blossom into a 400Z production car for the 2023 model year. That's likely to be powered by a twin-turbo V6, the same as a Q80. But the ZX went twin-turbo way back in its day using the VG30DTT. Also, the sports car featured all-wheel steering, something that the Porsche models only recently picked up.