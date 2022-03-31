Nissan 180SX Police Car Is Ready to Protect, Serve, and Drift Its Way Through Heat

Can you think of a cooler Nissan sports car than the 180SX? Why of course you can, what kind of question is that, because the Japanese automaker has been responsible for making quite a few of them, from the original Silvia to the modern-day 400Z, sprinkling its family with the ‘R’ series.
Picking our favorite one is easier said than done, and it would probably be based on a number of factors. The age of each individual would play a big role here, just like the place of birth, and where they grew up, as each and every one of us fondly remembers some of the hottest vehicles that we have seen as kinds, don’t we? After all, it’s these that have shaped us up as petrolheads.
You might erroneously think that this story is headed towards a comparison between some of the coolest cars ever made by Nissan, or at least their best rear-wheel drive machines, but it’s not. Actually, what we have here is a digital take on one of them, the 180SX, otherwise related to the 240SX and Silvia S13, which kind of looks like the car a villain would drive, despite being dressed in police attire.
As you have probably imagined, it doesn’t exist outside the digital realm, where it was brought to life by Jon Pumfrey, known as dm_jon on Instagram. The rendering artist gave it the typical police livery, combining black at the front and rear, with white applied to the doors, roof, and A-pillars. The usual ‘Police,’ ‘To Protect & Serve,’ and ‘911’ decals further decorate the exterior of this digital pursuit vehicle, and they’re not the only ones.
Seeing this 180SX in the rearview mirror would make most traffic offenders pull over immediately, and some of them would likely invent all kinds of excuses as to why they broke the law, hoping to talk their way out of getting a ticket. And they might, if they happen to be driving a Silvia, as in our fantasy world, the officer would be a fan of Nissan’s sports cars.
