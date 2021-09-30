NIO Starts Selling the ES8 in Norway for NOK609,000 ($69,093)

After announcing its plans for Norway, NIO finally started selling the ES8 in that country. The first electric car with swappable batteries for Norwegian customers starts at NOK609,000 ($69,093 at the current exchange rate), and it can become even cheaper if they opt for BaaS (battery as a service). In that case, the ES8 would start at NOK519,000 ($58,882) due to a NOK90,000 ($10,211) deduction for the battery pack.

