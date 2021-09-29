NIO Reaches 4 Million Battery Swaps and 504 Stations

On April 7, 2021, NIO announced it had produced its 100,000th vehicle. That was a little after the company celebrated 2 million battery swaps in a tweet on March 24. The company achieved 1 million exchanges in October 2020, which shows an interesting pattern: it doubles the number of battery pack replacements every six months or so. That was confirmed on September 29, when NIO said it had just swapped battery packs 4 million times.

10 photos