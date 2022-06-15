NIO Officially Introduces the ES7, an SUV With the American Market in Mind

While American customers may not be paying attention to NIO or its newest products, they should. The ES7 was presented this June 15 with “U.S.” written all over it. It is NIO’s first EV officially certified to tow a trailer or a caravan. It also has vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, meaning it can deliver electricity as much as it can grab it from chargers. Both qualities place it as an ideal vehicle for American roads.

27 photos