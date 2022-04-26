NIO Has Sped Up Its Production Process, Already Has Its 200,000th Vehicle Made

NIO, one of China's numerous automakers, has reached a production milestone today. The brand has celebrated its 200,000th vehicle, which left the JAC-NIO Advanced Manufacturing Center in Hefei, China, earlier today. The brand has been making cars since May 2018, so you can say that things are getting serious.
The first 100,000 vehicles took almost three years to make, but the second hundred thousand units were three times faster to the finish line, with just a year's worth of waiting between them. According to the marque, this is just the beginning, as NIO wants to speed up its production even further, as it makes its NT 2.0-based vehicles.
Currently, three models represent the bulk of NIO production. We are writing about the ET7, ET5, and ES7. Later this year, they will unveil the ES8, ES6, and EC6. The latter three will come with the company's latest tech regarding digital cockpit hardware and software, as well as the retrofit and upgrade possibilities imagined for existing customers.
While expanding its line-up along with increasing production, NIO will also enter markets like Germany, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands. The company's goal is to start production at its second manufacturing facility, NeoPark, in the third quarter of 2022.
Moreover, NIO is on a hiring spree, as it plans to grow its research and development team to 9,000 people by the end of this year. The company has not specified the size of its current team, but what is mentioned by the company is its plan to double investments in research and development on a year-on-year basis.
By the end of this year, NIO wants to open 100 new stores, as well as over 50 NIO Service Centers and authorized service centers in China. After all, making more vehicles per year is nothing if you have nowhere to sell them.
What is the most interesting part about this announcement is the fact that there is no mention of the company being affected by the global chip shortage.
