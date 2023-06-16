NIO Expands Its European Presence With EL6 Electric SUV and Mid-Size ET5 Touring

Labeled as a "smart electric all-round" SUV and as a versatile but equally "smart electric tourer," the EL6 and ET5 Touring models seek to attract new customers for the specialized Chinese automaker.
Originally known as NextEV, NIO Inc. was founded in late 2014, so legacy automakers might still consider this company merely a start-up. However, the brand has done a thing few Chinese carmakers have achieved – it not only created great stuff like the EP9 sports car that could go head-to-head with stuff like the Rimac Nevera, let alone the Tesla Model S Plaid – but also has quickly expanded its model range with sedans, SUVs, and coupe-SUVs. Oh, and it also has had a successful European presence since 2021, by the way!
Well, now they are venturing further on the Old Continent with a double launch – Lexus' ideas about properly introducing the 2024 TX and GX 550 are probably already taken by hard by others. NIO does not feature crossovers and SUVs solely; instead, the "smart electric all-round" EL6 SUV is joined in the region by an equally "smart electric tourer," the ET5 Touring model. And, of course, they are both available in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.
Starting with the EL6, which has been devised with "NIO's pure, sophisticated, and progressive design language" in mind, while the "brand's watchtower sensor layout (also) seamlessly" blends into the styling of the roof, this SUV is 4,854 mm long, 1,995 mm wide, 1,703 mm tall. Also, it has a generous wheelbase of 2,915 mm.
That's 191 by 78.54 by 67 by 114.76 inches for our American readers, but do not get your hopes up about seeing the EL6 cross the Atlantic Ocean anytime soon. Moving inside, a "cocooning double-layer dashboard" is inspired by nature and technology, plus there is also the premiere of a first-ever "tailor-made acoustic fabric on the speakers," as well as a 22-way adjustable Lounge Seat for the front passenger. Trunk space is also generous – 668 to 1,430 liters via the 40/20/40 folding rear seats.
As for what's under the hood, NIO promises excellent things here as well – thanks to a standard dual-motor AWD system with a total output of 360 kW (483 hp) and a maximum torque of 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) for a sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds. The EL6 will be available for purchase but also through a subscription service, and its ET5 Touring companion will start deliveries during the final quarter of the year. Speaking of the stylish station wagon, it is slightly smaller than the EL6 with a wheelbase of 2,888 mm (113.7 inches) and a trunk space of 450 (plus 42 under the floor) to 1,300 liters. On the other hand, the eAWD powertrain is the same, making it even faster to 100 kph (62 mph) by half a second.
