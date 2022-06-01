NIO ET5's Prices Show BaaS May Not Make EVs More Attractive After All

The ET5 was NIO’s star at the Auto Shenzhen 2022 event. The Chinese carmaker gave some more details about it at the car show. For example, we did not have its pricing, but we discovered that NIO talked about it back in December 2021. It is a pity it took us so long to find out that BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) does not make NIO’s vehicles as competitive as we thought they would be. At least not in the ET5’s case.

25 photos