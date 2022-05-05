NIO ES7 Now Reveals Its Rear End Without Any Disguise in China

It seems there will be very little for NIO to reveal about the ES7 when it officially presents it this month. We still need to learn about the prices and the interior, but the car’s design has already been exposed by Weibo bloggers once. Well, they did that again, now revealing the SUV’s rear end.
The pictures show that the ES7 presents different taillights. Instead of being separate and looking like question marks in a weird position, they are now connected by a light bar. We would be able to say they are just a continuous light bar if it was not for the edges that tilt toward the roof at the sides of the EV.
That resembles the ET7 and the ET5, which also present something we can see in the ES7: the LiDAR at the center top of the windscreen. The front end preserves the same styling with split headlights, which is a characteristic of the brand. Despite that, the ES8 already looks a little dated compared to it, mainly due to the aluminum element in the front bumper.
Presented in 2018, the ES8 should be about to receive a refresh. We suspect that reaching international markets in 2021 made NIO prefer to keep it like that for a little more time. Changing a recently presented vehicle would not please the customers that trusted the brand and bought their units of the SUV: it would make their brand new cars look old.
As we have already said in previous articles, the main difference between cars with the NT1.0 platform and the new ones relates to computing power. NT2.0 cars have a computer system with four Nvidia DRIVE Orin, each of which offers 254 TOPS (Trillions or Tera Operations per Second). Four of them bring that number to 1,056 TOPS. As a comparison, the Tesla Model 3 has a total computing power of 144 TOPS.
Mechanically speaking, the only changes may relate to improved and more efficient motors. The new EVs must be compatible with NIO’s famous battery swapping system. Considering the Chinese carmaker would be close to revealing the ES7, we’ll soon have most of the missing information. Thanks to Weibo and CarNewsChina, we could have some of it Sadly, the car may only be put for sale in 2023.
