NIO ES7 Appears Without Any Disguise Before Official Revelation

4 Apr 2022, 12:19 UTC ·
We are aware that NIO is about to reveal the ES7, an electric SUV that will sit between the ES6 and the ES8. We just did not know the company would do so at a parking lot and with the help of attentive Weibo bloggers.
Apparently, the picture above was taken at the NIO plant. That’s what the other NIO vehicles around the new electric suggest. Among them, we can see the ET7, which NIO just started delivering to customers. The ES7 is pretty similar to the new electric sedan, including the LiDAR at the top of the windscreen.

Both vehicles present NIO’s new NT2.0 platform. Set to replace the NT1.0 architecture that NIO used for the ES8, ES6, and EC6, its main characteristic relates to the enhanced computer system with four Nvidia DRIVE Orin.

While the Tesla Model 3 and its autonomous driving promises offer a computing power of 144 TOPS (Trillions or Tera Operations per Second), each DRIVE Orin unleashes 254 TOPS. With four of them, the ES7 will present 1,056 TOPS.

Apart from this, the NT2.0 platform tends to be mechanically very similar to the one it substitutes. The battery swapping system NIO adopts makes it necessary, considering all the vehicles from the brand have to work with the same battery pack formats. The improvements are related to just a few components, such as the electric motors with SiC (silicon carbide), which makes them lighter and more efficient.

Our colleagues at CarNewsChina brought up the picture shared by a Weibo profile. They also mentioned that the ES7 would only be officially presented in May. In other words, this early appearance of the electric SUV happened even sooner than we could expect. To be honest, it did not even have to occur in May: deliveries are supposed to begin by early 2023.
Editor's note: The gallery contains images of the ET5 and ET7, two of the three vehicles with NIO's NT2.0 platform. The ES7 is the third one.

