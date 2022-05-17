NIO Delivers 500th ES8 in Norway and Opens First Nio Service Center in the Country

On May 12, NIO opened its first service center in Norway. The new shop is at Ensjøveien 17, Oslo, which is only about 5 kilometers away from the NIO House in the Norwegian capital. Apart from fixing the EVs from the Chinese automaker, the NIO Service Center will also offer test drives and work as a delivery center. The first vehicle handed to a customer there was the 500th ES8 to reach a Norwegian buyer.
Marius Hayler, general manager of NIO Norway, was the executive in charge of delivering the ES8 to her new owner. Unfortunately, NIO did not reveal her name, sharing only a picture of Hayler giving her a certificate and a flower bouquet.
Hayler also took care of introducing customers to Sadia Mohamed, NIO’s service manager. She will be the one in charge of coordinating the repairs at the facility and of all other tasks the NIO Service Center will accumulate with the NIO House.
One of her promises is that the facility will “deliver a simple and worry-free service experience” to NIO customers. Two technicians will be dedicated to each car, providing a swift repair. We thought we would see a battery swap station there as well, but it seems that the Chinese company did not think it would be necessary – at least not at this point.
NIO’s priority is to place these stations on strategic roads to allow its customers to travel not only further but also in less time than they would with regular EVs. That’s because swapping a depleted battery pack for a fully charged one requires a maximum of six minutes while charging from 10% to 80% of charge demands at least 20 minutes for a Porsche Taycan.
The Chinese automaker started deliveries in Norway on September 30. That means that it is still selling only around 70 cars per month. Considering the ES8 is NIO’s flagship and that customers could only get them at the NIO House, it may be a good number. NIO will present the ET7 this year to Norwegian customers and it has many other products that could follow soon. The ES6 and the EC6 are already available, while the ET5 and ES7 will arrive this year.
Hayler also took care of introducing customers to Sadia Mohamed, NIO’s service manager. She will be the one in charge of coordinating the repairs at the facility and of all other tasks the NIO Service Center will accumulate with the NIO House.
One of her promises is that the facility will “deliver a simple and worry-free service experience” to NIO customers. Two technicians will be dedicated to each car, providing a swift repair. We thought we would see a battery swap station there as well, but it seems that the Chinese company did not think it would be necessary – at least not at this point.
NIO’s priority is to place these stations on strategic roads to allow its customers to travel not only further but also in less time than they would with regular EVs. That’s because swapping a depleted battery pack for a fully charged one requires a maximum of six minutes while charging from 10% to 80% of charge demands at least 20 minutes for a Porsche Taycan.
The Chinese automaker started deliveries in Norway on September 30. That means that it is still selling only around 70 cars per month. Considering the ES8 is NIO’s flagship and that customers could only get them at the NIO House, it may be a good number. NIO will present the ET7 this year to Norwegian customers and it has many other products that could follow soon. The ES6 and the EC6 are already available, while the ET5 and ES7 will arrive this year.
- NIO opened its first full-featured service center in Norway.— NIO ?? (@NIOGlobaI) May 15, 2022
- Delivered the 500th NIO ES8 to Norwegian users.#Norway #ES8 #NIO #HelloWorld #NIOService $NIO pic.twitter.com/mhKFV8Tl96