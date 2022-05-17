NIO Delivers 500th ES8 in Norway and Opens First Nio Service Center in the Country

On May 12, NIO opened its first service center in Norway. The new shop is at Ensjøveien 17, Oslo, which is only about 5 kilometers away from the NIO House in the Norwegian capital. Apart from fixing the EVs from the Chinese automaker, the NIO Service Center will also offer test drives and work as a delivery center. The first vehicle handed to a customer there was the 500th ES8 to reach a Norwegian buyer.

