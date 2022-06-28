NIO Celebrates Four Years of Battery Swapping With 9.7 Million Battery Swaps

People love round numbers because they are easier to remember. NIO almost got them to celebrate the four years of its battery-swapping service. On June 28, 2018, the Chinese carmaker opened its first Power Swap station in Shenzhen, the same day it started delivering the ES8. Four years later, it made 9.7 million battery swaps and has 997 stations. Too bad it was not 10 million and 1,000 stations, right?

