NIO Achieves 10 Million Battery Swaps, 1,000 Power Swap Stations Still Waiting

NIO started selling the ES8 on June 28, 2018. On that same day, it started offering its battery-swapping service. Four years after that, the Chinese company celebrated amazing numbers: 9.7 million battery swaps in 997 stations. We called it that the round numbers would not take long to show up. We just did not imagine it would take so little time: NIO has already reached 10 million battery swaps.

