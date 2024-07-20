Nine Most Popular Hot Wheels Collector Edition Cars

I've said this before, but I'll do it again. Juggling with multiple hobbies almost feels like having several jobs. The major difference is that indulging in them won't usually put food on the table.
Those who enjoy and live off their hobbies can consider themselves lucky people. Sure, buying Hot Wheels cars can bring pleasure and happiness to a degree, but it can also quickly drain your wallet (depending on your yearly income). You won't realize how deep it all goes until you start browsing for collectibles online.
I spent half a day searching for Hot Wheels Collector Edition models. And I'm not quite done with my research, which means a more in-depth story is coming. Mattel has been marketing these Mail-In/Collector Edition castings since 2008. The manufacturer follows a certain theme each year when choosing the color combos.
You read that right; this series has been around for 17 years. That's just enough time for 89 collectibles from almost 20 car manufacturers. Of course, quite a few are unlicensed/fantasy/original designs, but they're still handpicked to stand out from the Mainline crowd. I must note that there are 78 different castings to look for. That means some of them have had multiple iterations. And that's exactly what I'm aiming for with this story. Today, I'm discussing the nine most popular machines to be part of the Collector Edition series, with 19 variations to consider.
I spent half a day searching for Hot Wheels Collector Edition models. And I'm not quite done with my research, which means a more in-depth story is coming. Mattel has been marketing these Mail-In/Collector Edition castings since 2008. The manufacturer follows a certain theme each year when choosing the color combos.
You read that right; this series has been around for 17 years. That's just enough time for 89 collectibles from almost 20 car manufacturers. Of course, quite a few are unlicensed/fantasy/original designs, but they're still handpicked to stand out from the Mainline crowd. I must note that there are 78 different castings to look for. That means some of them have had multiple iterations. And that's exactly what I'm aiming for with this story. Today, I'm discussing the nine most popular machines to be part of the Collector Edition series, with 19 variations to consider.
1. Dairy Delivery
The Dairy Delivery takes the top spot on this list, as it has had the most appearances in the series. It's the third oldest casting, debuting in the 1998 First Editions series.
It showed up with Real Riders wheels for next year's Jiffy Lube Exclusive edition. But for today's story, 2008 is the starting point. It was one of the original four Collector Edition models, which sported similar Matte Black liveries with red and white Hot Wheels decals. I prefer the 2012 version in Spectraflame Green, but that's not to say the 2018 unpainted version isn't interesting.
Buying all three of these could cost over $120, but that's the least of your worries. What happens if you become obsessed with the casting and feel the need to get all of them afterward?
2. Volkswagen Drag Truck
The Volkswagen Drag Truck was also part of the first generation of Collector Edition cars in 2008. It's another cool casting by Phil Riehlman, and it was only available in stores between 2004 and 2018.
Several rare variations are on the open market, some of which can cost $1,000 apiece. By comparison, the two models in this series are quite affordable. The initial version, which had the 40th Anniversary decals, ranges between $18 to $40.
Fast forward to 2018, when Mattel used a mix of Spectraflame Dark Red with black and blue flames; this iteration has a higher price, going up to $70. One way to explain it is that it was the last one to show up all these years ago, and I can't help but wonder if the diecast manufacturer plans on reusing it later down the road.
3. '55 Chevy Panel
I can tell you that Volkswagen is among the most prominent names in the Collector Edition series. But its popularity here doesn't even come close to the leader: Chevrolet. On the full list, you'll see 23 different collectibles under this brand name, whereas Volkswagen only has eight entries.
So it's no wonder three cars appear here, with two variations for each. Phil Riehlman was once again the mastermind behind this casting, and in 2009, it showed up with a Metallic Dark Red finish and orange flames on the side.
The most exciting part comes after you open the rear door: there's a chopper inside! My attraction for Spectraflame Green again forces me to say that the 2012 iteration was much more exciting than the first one. And the market price seems to support that statement, as the latter can cost you over $100 if you're not paying attention.
4. Volkswagen Fastback
Although the Volkswagen Fastback debuted in 2008, there aren't many variations to look for. If you can afford to buy 14 cars, you'll have the complete collection and the bragging rights that come along with it.
Most of them are part of the Premium Hot Wheels line-up, with only a few exceptions to think of. For once, I think I'd rather have the older 2009 model, as it doesn't have huge HW decals on the side. Instead, it looks similar to the "flaming" '55 Chevy Panel, and that's a big plus in my books.
We haven't seen a new one since the 2020 Collector Edition model in Spectraflame Purple, which has won bonus points for using Classic 4-Spoke Real Riders wheels. Someone asked $324 for three pieces of the latter, while others won't exceed $65. Use common sense, and you can still get it a lot cheaper than that!
5. Heavy Chevy
The Heavy Chevy might remind you of the '68 Camaro, but there's at least one difference to observe: it doesn't have a hood! Ira Gilford designed the casting, and it's almost as old as my dad, having debuted in 1970.
Mattel developed several variations through the '70s and almost completely forgot about it until the 21st century. Going for a Spectraflame Light Green finish on the 2002 comeback model was great, and the product kept attracting more and more collectors as the years went by.
The 2009 Collector Edition was a K-Mart Mail-In model, and it's neck and neck with the 2013 Chevy in Spectraflame Pink. I'd choose the latter for the Deep Dish Real Riders, even though it's slightly more expensive, ranging from $25 to $50.
6. Thunder Roller
My late grandfather was a truck driver, and so is my brother-in-law. I haven't gotten a license to drive something that big, but it has been on my mind occasionally in recent years.
Larry Wood's Thunder Roller could easily be the gateway to installing Microsoft's Euro Truck Simulator or buying even more Hot Wheels trucks if that makes you happy. Some of you may recognize the Kenworth K100 Aerodyne it drew inspiration from, and I must warn you that getting the complete collection might require a decent-sized budget.
I can think of four variations that will cost $1,000 immediately. The 2010 Collector Edition looks formidable in Metallic Blue with a hint of white, and it doesn't take long to discover that this one and the 2013 release can cost over $250 put together.
7. '69 Dodge Charger FC
Rob Matthes designed the '69 Dodge Charger Funny Car, and its main feature is easily discernible. Between 2009 and 2016, Mattel only made six variations. Two of them are Collector Edition specials.
You can choose between the 2011 release in Spectraflame Gold and the 2016 ZAMAC model, or you can have both for less than $100. They use the same mismatched front-back wheel design, with the iconic Redline finish, to make things even more enticing.
The Collector Edition series contains six more Dodge vehicles, but I'll dive deeper into that topic in a future story.
8. Blown Delivery
The Blown Delivery casting most recently caught my eye in 2022 when it was released as a Red Line Club exclusive model. I didn't think much of it at first, but a second look revealed an interesting lineage of different combos, decals, and wheel designs.
It has been a Premium-exclusive design from the beginning, and some iterations are probably rarer than your average Super Treasure Hunt items.
The Collector Edition offers a choice of either Spectraflame Gold and Black or Spectraflame Teal. Or you can just pay $140 to get both and not worry about making decisions like that.
9. '69 Chevelle SS 396
The last casting on today's list is the '69 Chevelle SS, which had its first big moment at the 2009 9th Annual Hot Wheels Collectors Nationals. Sporting a Metalflake Light Green finish and Preferred Series Real Riders wheels, this Chevelle can cost over $100 (Mattel only made 2,000 units).
It was also part of the Treasure Hunt series 2012, but that wasn't nearly as good as any of the two Collector Edition items. I'm unsure which of them I'd pick, as the liveries are too "loaded" for my taste.
Whether you opt for the 2014 or the 2018 release, it's interesting to note the first one uses Real Riders 8-Spoke wheels (as opposed to the "traditional" 5-Spoke Mag-Style design). Securing the complete Collector Edition line-up isn't mission impossible, but it might cost $10,000 or more at the end of the day. I'll get back to you on that after I do the math.