Nikola Will Finally Build Its Hydrogen Stations, But It Won’t Do It Alone

In June 2020 – when Trevor Milton was still its CEO – Nikola announced it had bought five atmospheric electrolyzers from Nel ASA to generate 40 tons of hydrogen per day. The company would build hydrogen fueling stations with them using witty “PPA (Power Purchase Agreements) on main federal transmission lines,” as Nikola said at the time. Since then, Milton resigned, GM backed away from a deal it had with the company, and Nikola never touched on building hydrogen stations again until now. It seems Opal Fuels LLC will finally get them going, even if not in the way they were supposed to work.

