Nikola Tre Semi EV Drag Races Ford F-350 Work Truck, Holds Up Well For a While

Although it’s called Tre (as in short for Three), the Iveco-based all-electric truck from American startup Nikola might actually be the first to arrive on the market under the company’s new leadership. For now, the prototypes are diligently working towards completing development testing... and one of them also indulges in some plain old drag racing fun.
Over the past couple of months, the Nikola Motor Company has started showing off its Tre Class 8 semi-truck in various stages of development and after finally escaping the freezing temperatures and snow of Northern Michigan winter testing, it’s time for some “powertrain commissioning.”
Interestingly, it seems the European-style trucks have managed to survive the grueling challenges posed by a rather harsh winter this year, so the Iveco experience must account for something, combined with the “gamechanger” powertrain developed by the U.S.-based startup.
Well, time will tell if the company manages to break the Class 8 tradition with this model, and before that happens, they also have to make sure everything works as intended. As such, the latest stage of testing took place at an Indiana-based proving grounds and included all sorts of casual things test and development teams do with such trucks: climbing slopes with high inclines (20% grade), driving at high speeds with big loads, braking, and more.
As far as we’re concerned, we’re mostly interested in the more scenarios, because as the test driver says, he’s happy there’s no need to shift any of those 18 to 21 gears anymore... and “oh yes, by the way, it’s very fast.”
How much so is put to the test during the latter part of the video embedded below via a traditionally American drag race. From the 6:30 minute mark the host explains “they were out doing some fun things” and it naturally occurred to them that lining up next to their Ford F-350 transport truck would be interesting.
The Nikola Tre has a cabin full of people for the attempt (we counted four, also notice the partial Iveco logo on the steering wheel at the 6:42 mark), so it’s got some work to do when trying to best the F-350. Of course, no details are being given – what's the distance they’re using for the race, nor the powertrain for the Blue Oval pickup truck... or who’s the actual winner.
Still, it’s a nice appetizer for things to come. Even if the F-350 seems to edge past the Tre semi before the race is over... But, then again, did anyone expect the big truck to win? Better yet, isn’t everyone hyped right now about incoming Nikola Tre vs Tesla Semi drag races once both come out to play into the real world?
