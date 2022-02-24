Nikola Tre FCEVs Already Drove More Than 3,500 Miles Together

We already know that the two Nikola Tre FCEVs are being tested by AB Inbev, more widely known in the U.S. by its old name, Anheuser-Busch. We also know that the fuel cell truck should have a range of more than 500 miles with full hydrogen tanks. For those curious about how much these prototypes traveled so far, the answer is 3,500 miles.
That’s what Nikola disclosed in its Q4 2021 earnings report. Thankfully, the company did not stop there and also shared some other interesting numbers apart from those related to its financial results.
Nikola stated that it might sell 1,050 units of the Tre FCEV – 800 of them only to AB Inbev. Many of these sales are now just represented by LOIs (Letters of Intention). If Nikola's tests go well with these customers, sales might be even more significant.
Apart from AB Inbev, Nikola’s largest prospective buyer is PGT Trucking, with 100 units. TTSI may buy 70 of them, and it is the next company to test the Tre FCEV. Covenant suggested it may buy 40 trucks.
Regarding the Tre BEV, Nikola built 11 of them at its Coolidge plant in 2021. The plan was to make 30 trucks, but 19 are still waiting for components to be completed. Two of them are with TTSI, and they present a combined mileage of more than 4,500 miles. Nikola stated that they have shown an uptime of 98% and drove 204 miles (328 kilometers) of range with a full charge. TTSI would not have registered a longer range with any other BEV it tested so far.
Nikola also disclosed more details about its hydrogen strategy. According to the Q4 2021 earnings report, production will happen with Nel, APS, Wabash Valley Resources, and TC Energy, which will be the only company responsible for distribution. Curiously, OPAL Fuels appears just as one of the companies involved with dispensing besides Nel and TA.
