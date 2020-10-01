Nikola Tre Electric Truck to Be on the Roads by End of 2021

More on this:

1 The Nikola One Trevor Milton Designed in His Basement, Maybe Bought from Rimac

2 And This Is How GM’s Shadow Is Slowly Taking Over Nikola

3 Accused of Lying Itself into the Industry, Nikola Makes Some More Promises

4 Nikola Badger Electric Pickup to Be Made by GM, Ultium Batteries on Deck

5 1,000 HP Nikola Electric Trucks to Move Trash Around the U.S. from 2023