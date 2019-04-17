autoevolution

Nikola NZT Electric Buggy Shows Up in Public, on the Muddy Tracks from 2021

17 Apr 2019, 13:07 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
When it’s not busy bragging about electric trucks we’re yet to see or going after Tesla and its employees in more than one ways, electric vehicle maker Nikola is in the business of designing rather interesting machines.
6 photos
Nikola NZTNikola NZTNikola NZTNikola NZTNikola NZT
In a world where electric cars are all the industry talks about, the number of electric vehicles meant mostly for off-roading is surprisingly small. In fact, aside for the recently introduced Volkswagen ID Buggy concept, there’s virtually no worth-mentioning true off-roader powered by good old electricity.

This week, during an event it hosted in Scottsdale, Arizona, Nikola Motors unveiled exactly such a contraption, alongside other electrically-powered machines. Called NZT, the buggy is officially designated to be an off-highway vehicle.

According to official specs, the NZT delivers up to 590 hp from four electric motors and has a battery pack that provides a range of up to 150 miles (241 km).

For rough terrain, it is fitted with Fox shock absorbers with 18 inches of travel and a low center of gravity thanks to the positioning of the batteries. The ground clearance for the NZT is 12 inches (30.5 cm).

Officially, the NZT is scheduled to enter production in 2021, and reservations are already open, for free. But the big problem with this vehicle is the price: $80,000.

Over the years, Nikola made what is shaping up to be an endless chain of unfulfilled promises. The company unveiled over the past few years no less than three electric trucks – One, Two and Tre – the first dating back as far as 2016, the most recent presented in 2018.

Despite announcing at times launch dates for each, the trucks are yet to arrive.

Aside from the three trucks and the NZT, Nikola is also working on an electric variant of the buggy for the military – called Reckless – and a watercraft called Wav. They too on the verge of being released sometime in the foreseeable future.
nikola nzt buggy electric buggy EV Electric Car nikola one
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC CoupeMercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATICMercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC Medium SUVNISSAN GT-R NismoNISSAN GT-R Nismo CoupeTOYOTA Highlander / KlugerTOYOTA Highlander / Kluger Medium SUVLINCOLN CorsairLINCOLN Corsair Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 