Nikola Badger Beats All Teslas to Become the Most Talked About EV in the US

Depending on the specs, the Badger's bold yet conventional design approach (by comparison, at least) might just be enough to draw away some regular Tesla customers that don't fully agree with the Cybertruck's appearance. It's way too early to tell considering none of the two is even close to a commercial launch, but this data clearly shows the market is large enough to fit both models, and probably the rest that will come as well. The 500,000+ pre-orders for the Tesla Cybertruck stand as testimony, and with the Nikola Badger opening the books this Monday (June 29), we'll soon have one more model to gauge the market's interest for electric workhorses.With the Badger's launch scheduled for 2022 - and with the many things that can happen until then - we'll have a lot of time to wait before drawing any conclusions on Nikola's pickup truck, but what we do have right now is Twitter data gathered and analyzed by PartCatalog.com which shows a very surprising fact.Over the past 90 days, Nikola Badger was the most talked-aboutin the country as far as Twitter is concerned, with the upcoming truck placing first in 18 states. Coming hot in second with 16 states to its name is the Model 3 , Tesla's affordable electric sedan that's known to rip it up on the drag strip as well whenever called upon.The third one isn't the 500,000 reservations-strong and fellow pickup truck Tesla Cybertruck, as one might expect, but the good old Tesla Model S . The large sedan was the talk of the town in states such as Florida, Georgia, Louisiana or Minnesota - 11 in total to show the S is still as relevant now as it was eight years ago when it first launched.Finally, falling off the podium by quite a distance is the Cybertruck, the vehicle that will surely prove to be the Badger's most fierce rival, though Rivian and, more importantly, Ford also have electric pickups ready to come out around the same time. The Cybertruck scored highest in just five states: Washington, Oregon, Alabama, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.Depending on the specs, the Badger's bold yet conventional design approach (by comparison, at least) might just be enough to draw away some regular Tesla customers that don't fully agree with the Cybertruck's appearance. It's way too early to tell considering none of the two is even close to a commercial launch, but this data clearly shows the market is large enough to fit both models, and probably the rest that will come as well.