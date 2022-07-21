Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Decals and Wheels Join Rocket League Today

Rocket League inked a lot of partnerships with iconic brands in the last couple of years, which makes me believe that hearing about the game’s latest cross-over with Nike won’t surprise anyone. Even so, I see no reason not to be excited about the Nike collaboration, especially since it brings new content to the game.
After all, we’re Rocket League fans first and supporters of a sportwear brand second. Starting today, soccar players will be able to get new Nike-themed designs that have been built around the Mercurial shoe. With the AIR mark across the side, plus the well-known NIKE Swoosh across the hood, your in-game cars should turn into motorized Messi.
The newly added Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Decals feature a realistic Nike Flyknit texture that should make them very appealing to collectors. Although the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Wheels don’t actually increase traction in-game, they perfectly fit with the themed decals. To top it all off, Psyonix offer the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Player Banner for free via the Item Shop.
Rocket League players who want to get their hands all the Nike-themed items can grab the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Bundle between July 20-26. The bundle costs 1100 credits and includes the following items:
In related news, Psyonix announced the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Invitational, an event set to kick off on July 22. The competition will feature four teams playing against each other in a single-elimination bracket for the win. Each participating team will be led by a Rocket League Championship Series Pro, with two content creators filling out the lineup. Those who want to watch the event live should tune in on Musty’s Twitch Channel on July 22 at 10 am PDT.
- Nike Air Zoom Mercurial – Pink Decal
- Nike Air Zoom Mercurial – Green Decal
- Nike Air Zoom Mercurial – Yellow Decal
- Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Wheels
