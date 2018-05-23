Night Drive in 2018 Polo GTI Is a Pleasant High-Speed Experience

We think this video perfectly exemplifies what some people want in a hot hatch nowadays. It's not the joy of letting the tail slide out in a Megane RS Trophy, but having a regular car with more performance potential that looks good, like the all-new Polo GTI.

As the POV footage starts, we catch a glimpse of a white, clean hatchback with full-LED headlight. It's not bad at all! Opening the door reveals GTI door sills, tartan seats and the only red dashboard Volkswagen makes.



What sets the Polo GTI apart from nearly all cars of this size is the 10-inch digital dashboard which configures itself according to the drive mode. It makes a good team with the infotainment screen display boost and other kinds of cool stuff.



We almost forgot to talk about what's under the hood, an upsized 2-liter turbo that makes 200 HP and 320 Nm of torque. It muscles the 1,355kg hatchback to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds. This being a German video, we also get to experience the car near its top speed. It's very fast, but at 220 km/h, visibility can become an issue. For the record, the official speed is 237 km/h (147 mph).



This is nearly a drawback-free car, with CO2 emissions of 134 grams, which are barely any higher than a Golf GTD. It's also cheap at €23,950, but you will have to pay extra for the Active Info Display digital instrument cluster (€400). The Fiesta ST will undeniably be cheaper and more engaging, but it won't be as good a daily driver.



