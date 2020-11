EV

The relationship between Nico Rosberg and Rimac seems to be growing every day, and we wouldn't be surprised if his future racing exploits would include some support from the Croatianmanufacturer. Nico has already announced that he is going to be one of a select group of 150 people to actually buy the car, and now it looks like he managed to get the first World Official Drive as well.For this first video, Nico meets up with the mastermind behind the Rimac Hypercar, Mate Rimac himself, for a drive on public roads, suggesting that a track test is imminent. Seeing that most major car manufacturers like to have their cars going for a track record at the Nürburgring , could this be the case with the Concept Two as well? Judging by the figures we know so far, the car should be capable to come up with a sub-7-minute run for sure!We learn that the Concept Two is now in its final phase of development, about 95% completed, and Mate states that the last 5% is proving to be the most challenging part of the process. Looking at the Drive Modes, the car does seem to have a drift mode, which does seem natural if you think that both Mate and his Chief Test Driver - Miro Zrnevi are both experienced drifters.Fast forward into the test and Nico seems to get quite enthusiastic about the car, which starts reflecting his driving style and speed, leaving Mate with a clear, but very diplomatic expression of "Oh God, I hope we don't crash this car before it's actually done" on his face. Honestly, we can't wait for the track test video, we should then witness the full potential of this car.