Nicholas Hoult's Indian Chief Bike Undergoes Intense Customization, It’s a Beauty

Actor Nicholas Hoult got himself an Indian Chief bike, but, as impressive as it is, he couldn’t leave it stock. So, after undergoing intense customization, it came out to be exactly what he wanted and more.
The motorcycle in question is an Indian, and Mad Max: Fury Road actor Nicholas Hoult wanted it to be as unique as it gets. The bike manufacturer reimagined the iconic Indian Chief in 2021, and Hoult’s bike is now a silver-chrome beauty.
In an interview talking about his new bike, the actor shared he’s always been interested in the mechanics of things, because his father used to build cars. But his passion for motorcycles didn’t ignite until he filmed a movie called Young Ones, and the critically acclaimed Mad Max, where he had to ride bikes.
When he heard Indian collaborated with custom builder Go Takamine for the full-custom 2022 Super Chief Limited series, he was immediately drawn to the idea. He shared he always loved the “minimalist, clean, but also kind of reused and not necessarily completely modern” aesthetics, and he jumped at the opportunity.
In the video below, you can see Hoult’s reaction to seeing his customized bike. He shared he was “speechless,” and instantly loved it, calling it “the most beautiful thing” he’d ever seen.
The vintage-inspired look of the bike gives way to the rest of the customization, which includes a nod to the past with rigid conversion, Brat Style handlebar, and old-type brass risers.
It also comes with a two-inches narrowed tank and reduced height. Takamine relocated the original digital speedometer, fitted a worn-out leather solo saddle, a vintage rear fender used from a 1937 Ford, custom cone exhaust pipes, and a disguised front disc.
After checking it out, Hoult couldn’t hold his excitement over taking it for a ride, and he and Takamine both rode alongside each other on Indian bikes.
With all the heavy customization, the bike boasts simplicity and elegance, and Hoult called it “my dream bike and I could not be happier.”
