NHTSA Says Autonomous Vehicles Do Not Need a Steering Wheel, Obviously

As the development of automated driving systems advances, existing regulations need to keep up. Otherwise, automakers and tech companies in this field will eventually hit a wall. This explains why General Motors and its subdivision Cruise asked NHTSA to allow for autonomous vehicles to be deployed without human controls, like steering wheel or pedals. It seems the regulator body listened and admits autonomous vehicles don’t need driving controls.
The ruling is part of a set of standards that NHTSA announced, acknowledging that for the first time. Until now, automated-driving vehicles, like those operated by Waymo or Cruise could drive autonomously but they were still required to feature manual driving controls. According to current regulations, vehicles “will always have a driver's seat, a steering wheel and accompanying steering column, or just one front outboard passenger seating position.”
Well, not anymore, as the agency updated the rules. “For vehicles designed to be solely operated by an ADS (automated driving system), manually operated driving controls are logically unnecessary,” the agency admitted. Nevertheless, the new rule emphasized that automated vehicles must provide the same levels of occupant protection as human-driven vehicles.
“As the driver changes from a person to a machine in ADS-equipped vehicles, the need to keep the humans safe remains the same and must be integrated from the beginning,” said NHTSA Deputy Administrator Steven Cliff.
This means that vehicles with ADS technology must continue to provide the same high levels of occupant protection as current passenger vehicles. That’s because they are still prone to accidents, despite their innovative design.
Under NHTSA’s final rule regarding occupant protection for vehicles with automated driving systems, children should not occupy what is traditionally known as the “driver's” position. This is simply because the front seats have not been designed to protect children in a crash. Nevertheless, if a child is in that seat, the car will not immediately be required to cease motion.
Well, not anymore, as the agency updated the rules. “For vehicles designed to be solely operated by an ADS (automated driving system), manually operated driving controls are logically unnecessary,” the agency admitted. Nevertheless, the new rule emphasized that automated vehicles must provide the same levels of occupant protection as human-driven vehicles.
“As the driver changes from a person to a machine in ADS-equipped vehicles, the need to keep the humans safe remains the same and must be integrated from the beginning,” said NHTSA Deputy Administrator Steven Cliff.
This means that vehicles with ADS technology must continue to provide the same high levels of occupant protection as current passenger vehicles. That’s because they are still prone to accidents, despite their innovative design.
Under NHTSA’s final rule regarding occupant protection for vehicles with automated driving systems, children should not occupy what is traditionally known as the “driver's” position. This is simply because the front seats have not been designed to protect children in a crash. Nevertheless, if a child is in that seat, the car will not immediately be required to cease motion.