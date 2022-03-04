NHTSA's Changing the NCAP, New Cars Won't All Be Getting Five Stars Anymore

This year’s New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) might soon look significantly different from what we know it to be today. That is, after the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) proposals for change will be adopted and ratified, of course. The good news is you can have your say in the matter beforehand, as the public can submit their views and proposals for the next two months.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said America’s roadways aren’t safe anymore as “3,000 people lose their life every month” in car crashes. He’s confident the updated 5-Star rating system will serve as a better guide for those that are looking for a new car. It will help people learn in an easier fashion if their preferred vehicle has the necessary means and technologies to keep occupants out of harm’s way as well as possible in case an accident ever happens.
After the NCAP will be changed, carmakers will have to better themselves and their offers. The proposals include changes that revolve around technologies that were available as options or were standard on expensive vehicles. Moreover, the authorities are eyeing pedestrian safety systems too. This means that a cheap vehicle will have a very hard time reaching that 5-Star NCAP rating. This was already proven by Europeans with their renewed Euro NCAP. Renault, once the carmaker that got the first top ranking with the Laguna, got zero stars with the Zoe EV late last year. Even the Dacia Spring EV managed to somehow receive one star. That’s because testing must improve in order to remain relevant as technology and manufacturing processes evolve.
NHTSA is also looking into expanding its oversight on matters that relate to other safety features like driver distraction, alcohol detection, seat belt interlocks, intelligent speed assist, driver monitoring systems and rear seat child reminder assist.
Future NCAP rating will also be available with more insights on every Monroney label.
There will also be a decade-long roadmap that’ll help carmakers better prepare their vehicles for testing, as the need for safety increases.
Finally, the current testing procedures will be strengthened and will include new performance criteria for technologies that assist drivers with their everyday commute. You can have your say in what NHTSA’s doing with NCAP, as there are almost 60 days left to submit your feedback.
The full proposal and NHTSA’s press statement on the matter at hand can be found linked down below.
