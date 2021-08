NHTSA Opens Investigation On Tesla Autopilot for Crashing Emergency Vehicles

NHTSA

The ODI (Office of Defects Investigation) identified 11 crashes between Tesla vehicles and first responders, which caused 17 injured people in 7 injury incidents and 1 dead. All of these crashes happened only from January 2018 up until now. The investigation report puts all Tesla vehicles made since 2014 under scrutiny. According to the agency, that means 765,000 Model S , Model X, Model 3, and Model Y units.The main focus of the investigation is to” The conclusions may extend to all other incidents with Autopilot that did not involve emergency vehicles.Other objectives of the inquiry are toThe document stressed thatIn other words,will investigate how effective the system is to detect all these road warnings about emergency vehicles and why it has failed so many times until now in doing that.The investigation hopes to determineThese crashes started on January 22, 2018, in Culver City, California. The last incident was in San Diego, California, on July 10, 2021. Check the complete list in the NHTSA link below. NHTSA via Bloomberg