NHTSA Opens Investigation On Tesla Autopilot for Crashing Emergency Vehicles

NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) has been accused multiple times of being too soft on Tesla. It has opened 27 investigations about Tesla, 19 of which related to Autopilot. Two of them were concluded, leaving us with 25 inquiries, 18 related to Autopilot until now. NHTSA opened another investigation, this time related exclusively to crashes against emergency vehicles in which Autopilot was indeed activated.

