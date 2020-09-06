2022 Mercedes-AMG SL – What We Know So Far

NHTSA Now Has an Android, iPhone App to Track Recalls, Warn of Safety Risks

NHTSA has recently launched its very own mobile app for Android and iOS devices, allowing drivers to stay up to date with recalls for their cars and various equipment. 5 photos NHTSA database.



In addition, the app also allows drivers to add car seats, tires, and other equipment, all with the same goal of looking for potential safety risks and send notifications to the smartphone.



The application supports cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, motorcycles, and pretty much any vehicles that are part of the NHTSA database.



And speaking of the NHTSA database, users can also access the safety ratings for each car right from the app, as well as information on car seats and other safety information provided online.



“In today’s world, smartphones are the tool of choice for many tasks—and the updated SaferCar app is a new safety tool at the public’s disposal,” said NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens. “The SaferCar app allows you to store your information locally on your device and then the app goes to work to inform you of recalls as they occur—and owners can more quickly get their free recall repairs scheduled.”



All in all, the application is an easier way for mobile users to access information that was previously available on the NHTSA.gov website, all with the added benefit of getting alerts and keeping track of their cars and related equipment.



Of course, the application is completely free from the linked app stores. On Android, it requires at least OS version 7.0, while for Apple devices, the app supports any iPhone and iPad running iOS 13 and newer. Called SaferCar, the app, which is now available for download from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store , requires a car owner to add a vehicle in a virtual garage by providing its VIN. They can add as many cars as they want, with the app then keeping an eye on all VINs and sending alerts whenever a new recall for one of the saved vehicles is added to thedatabase.In addition, the app also allows drivers to add car seats, tires, and other equipment, all with the same goal of looking for potential safety risks and send notifications to the smartphone.The application supports cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, motorcycles, and pretty much any vehicles that are part of the NHTSA database.And speaking of the NHTSA database, users can also access the safety ratings for each car right from the app, as well as information on car seats and other safety information provided online.“In today’s world, smartphones are the tool of choice for many tasks—and the updated SaferCar app is a new safety tool at the public’s disposal,” said NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens. “The SaferCar app allows you to store your information locally on your device and then the app goes to work to inform you of recalls as they occur—and owners can more quickly get their free recall repairs scheduled.”All in all, the application is an easier way for mobile users to access information that was previously available on the NHTSA.gov website, all with the added benefit of getting alerts and keeping track of their cars and related equipment.Of course, the application is completely free from the linked app stores. On Android, it requires at least OS version 7.0, while for Apple devices, the app supports any iPhone and iPad running iOS 13 and newer.