autoevolution

NHTSA Awards 5-Star Rating to the 2019 Audi Q8

29 Mar 2019, 9:07 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Safety
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) completed this week the assessment of the 2019 Audi Q8 under its New Car Assessment Program and found that the SUV meets all the criteria to receive an overall five-star rating.
4 photos
2019 Audi Q8 NHTSA crash test2019 Audi Q8 NHTSA crash test2019 Audi Q8 NHTSA crash test
NHTSA’s crash tests require new cars to perform well in frontal and side crash tests, as well as in the evaluation of rollover resistance.

In the frontal crash test, the NHTSA slammed the car into a barrier at a speed needed to simulate a head-on collision between two similar vehicles, each moving at 35 mph.

The side crash evaluation was made with using the Side Barrier and Side Pole tests, and the rollover crash was meant to measure the risk of rollover in a single-vehicle, loss-of-control scenario.

For frontal and side crashes, the Q8 achieved a five-star rating but only four stars were awarded for the roll-over crash test.

The new Audi Q8 arrived on the American market in September last year and begun selling from $67,400 for the Premium trim level. The car is powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that develops 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque and uses a mild-hybrid system to boost power and lower fuel consumption.

On the safety side, the Q8 comes equipped with a series of passive and active safety systems, as well as assistance technologies that contribute to making the model as safe as possible.

Those systems include automatic braking that detects vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists in the vehicle’s forward path at speeds of up to 52 mph, cross traffic monitoring and front, rear and side cameras.

“The safety of our customers is always a top priority, and so we are delighted that the 2019 Q8, the newest SUV in our lineup, has been recognized with the highest overall safety rating from NHTSA,” said Cian O’Brien, chief operating officer, Audi of America.
2019 Audi Q8 Audi Q8 NHTSA Crash Test safety rating
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
AUDI models:
AUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS CoupeAUDI TTS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS RoadsterAUDI TTS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAll AUDI models  
 
 