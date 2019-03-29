All-Female Spacewalk Cancelled Because Female Astronaut Grew Taller in Space

NHTSA Awards 5-Star Rating to the 2019 Audi Q8

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) completed this week the assessment of the 2019 Audi Q8 under its New Car Assessment Program and found that the SUV meets all the criteria to receive an overall five-star rating. 4 photos



In the frontal crash test, the NHTSA slammed the car into a barrier at a speed needed to simulate a head-on collision between two similar vehicles, each moving at 35 mph.



The side crash evaluation was made with using the Side Barrier and Side Pole tests, and the rollover crash was meant to measure the risk of rollover in a single-vehicle, loss-of-control scenario.



For frontal and side crashes, the Q8 achieved a five-star rating but only four stars were awarded for the roll-over crash test.



The new



On the safety side, the Q8 comes equipped with a series of passive and active safety systems, as well as assistance technologies that contribute to making the model as safe as possible.



Those systems include automatic braking that detects vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists in the vehicle’s forward path at speeds of up to 52 mph, cross traffic monitoring and front, rear and side cameras.



The new Audi Q8 arrived on the American market in September last year and begun selling from $67,400 for the Premium trim level. The car is powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that develops 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque and uses a mild-hybrid system to boost power and lower fuel consumption.

