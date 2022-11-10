NHRA Season Comes to an End on Route 66

An exciting NHRA season wraps up this weekend November 10-13 at the famed Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California in the 57th annual NHRA Auto Club Finals.
Championships in Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock Motorcycle are up for grabs in the final meeting of NHRA's record-breaking 22-race calendar.
Having locked up her fifth Championship by mowing down the competition for her ninth season win the last time out in Las Vegas, Erica Enders will look to play a spoiler's role in a battle for the finals trophy and overall runner-up in the standings. Enders was well clear of the field, but only 54 points separate the next three racers headed by Aaron Stanfield.
The Top Fuel division field is loaded with contenders that could potential wrest the title away from points leader Brittany Force. Force was dominant at the Nevada Nationals and holds just a slim 7-point lead over Justin Ashley heading into the final weekend. Steve Torrance searching for his fifth consecutive world championship is 87 points shy of the top spot, mathematically still in the hunt.
Five-time Pomona winner Robert Hight in his Auto Club Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car is looking to cap a remarkable 8-win season with a championship. He will have to hold off defending champion Ron Capps who trails by just 67 points. Others still within reach are John Force, Matt Hagan, and defending event winner Bob Tasca III.
Matt Smith will lock up a sixth Pro Stock Motorcycle championship with a good showing in Pomona but will have to fend off a hard-charging Joey Gladstone who is 104 behind. Angie Smith and Eddie Krawiec are the ones to watch as the weekend unfolds.
The Auto Club Finals add another element to close championship events by being a points-and-a-half race creating more drama than is already packed into NHRA season finales.
