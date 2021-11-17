Is America Missing Out on the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series? Probably Not

NHRA Lucas Oil Racing Series 2022 Schedule Announced with 44 Events

In early February 2022, the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series kicks off and will ultimately bring NHRA racing to multiple events across the USA. We detail some of the most anticipated races of the season below, including some double-headers. 6 photos



Instead of the top fuel nitro dragsters, these cars aren't wildly far from what we see on public roads. Many vehicles are required to have a full body, functioning doors, and can be no lighter than 1,900 pounds.



Multiple power-adders and modifications are allowed, but some limits are in place. For instance, teams can only use nitrous oxide if their car doesn't have a turbo or a supercharger. In general, racing tends to be very competitive.



Double-header events will be held in multiple locations, including Yellowstone Dragstrip in Acton, Montana, Texas Motorplex in Dallas, and Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas.



National Trail Raceway will host the JEGS SPORTSNationals Event in Columbus, Ohio, on July 16th and 17th. The season concludes the weekend of November 4-6 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



Lucas Oil President Morgan Lucas expressed his excitement for the new season by saying, "Sportsman racing plays such a pivotal role in NHRA Drag Racing, and we're excited to continue our support of the series and be part of the 2022 season."



These drivers and teams put in countless hours to enjoy the sport they love, and we know next year will be another remarkable season in the NHRA Lucas Oil



Regardless of your location in the States, it's likely an event will be close by at some point. Among seven different divisions of the series, six will feature six separate events.

