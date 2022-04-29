NFL Star Preston Smith Treats Himself to Satin Black, Bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan

When you’re famous and can afford expensive luxury cars, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a must-have in your garage. And NFL star Preston Smith is the latest athlete to add one to his collection.
Preston Demarquis Smith, Green Pay Packers' 29-year old outside linebacker, can pride himself on a net worth of $7 million. He decided to spend some of that on a brand-new car.
He went for a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and worked with Champion Motoring for the project. The dealership based in San Diego, California, is a top choice for athletes and celebrities alike, because it manages to offer them exactly what they want.
In this case, it was a satin black bespoke SUV with chrome accents. The model sits on 24” wheels in the same shade. When it comes to the interior of the car, the NFL star wanted a splash of color and decided it should be red, which covers the leather seats, door panels, and part of the dashboard. Since it’s a Rolls-Royce, it also comes with a Starlight Headliner.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the brand’s first and only SUV, got the company's powerful 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under its hood. Paired up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power mill cranks out 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a torque of 627 lb-ft (850), delivered to all wheels.
Besides the fact that it looks imposing, it’s also fast. The SUV can accelerate from 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan will definitely make a great addition to Preston Smith’s garage. The NFL linebacker owns a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, which he received from his teammate, Za’Darius Smith (they’re not related), and a black Chevrolet Silverado.
