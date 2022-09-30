NFL Star Myles Garrett Destroys His Porsche 911 Turbo S in High-Speed Crash After Practice

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, a three-time Pro Bowler, escaped a horrific accident earlier this week after leaving the team’s practice facility in Berea, Ohio. Garrett and his female passenger were both thankfully wearing their seat belts when the NFL player lost control of his Porsche 911 Turbo S at high speed.
Garrett and his passenger were both in need of medical attention after the incident, with the 26-year-old Browns player sustaining shoulder and bicep strains, along with multiple lacerations. He was taken to a nearby hospital as soon as he was able to stand and then released home the same day.
We should also note that he was alert and aware when the officers arrived and was not suspected of being impaired in any way.
“I observed a laceration on Mr. Garrett’s right wrist/hand and asked him what injuries he sustained,” said the reporting Ohio State Highway Patrol officer. “Garrett stated he had pain in his right wrist/hand, right bicep, left shoulder and the left side of his face.”
According to the OSHP, Garrett was driving at an “unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled” which is what may have caused the crash.
“I don’t know if something came,” is what the officers claim Garrett told them. “I moved out of the way of that.”
It’s unclear right now just how fast the Cleveland Browns DE was going when he ended up losing control. As for Garrett’s passenger, a 23-year-old woman, she was not seriously injured, reports TMZ Sports.
It was of course the Porsche supercar that sustained most of the damage, and by that we mean it’s completely destroyed. The footage also shows the rear end of the vehicle for a few brief moments, and the 911 Turbo S badge is clearly visible.
If you need more context, we can tell you that a 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S retails for upwards of $216,000 and thanks to its 640 horsepower, it can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.6 seconds, before maxing out at 205 mph (330 kph).
