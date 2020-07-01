NFL Rookie Jermiah Braswell Put His Camaro in Lake Erie

The Iwind Filtration System Promises to Give Cyclists a Faceful of Clean Air

The accident took place Saturday evening in Put-in-Bay, Ohio, but video of it has just been released online. It’s bodycam footage from the attending officers, and it shows Braswell’s Chevrolet Camaro down a high embankment and into Lake Erie, as he’s still trying to move it further into the water.During the time it took for cops to arrive, Braswell kept trying to get the stalled, crashed Camaro to move, with no success.In the video, Braswell emerges from the car and has obvious trouble making his way to the officers. “I honestly don’t know what happened,” he slurs, as one of the cops informs him he’s crashed his car and asks him if he’d been drinking. The football star says he didn’t drink “at all,” adding, “Honestly, I play for the NFL, dawg.”The scene is telling of what probably went down before the crash: near the car, there’s a fallen tree and, high on the embankment, there are tire tracks on the grass and debris everywhere. Eyewitnesses told police that Braswell was driving very fast and lost control of the Camaro, and it went right over the embankment.After several failed sobriety field tests and a failed breathalyzer that showed a limit higher than the legal one in Ohio, cops placed Braswell in handcuffs and took him to headquarters. He was booked for DUI and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. There was no one else inside the car and no other party involved (or injured) in the accident. Miraculously, Braswell wasn’t hurt either.According to Arizona Sports , the Arizona Cardinals cut Braswell loose right after news of the crash came out. He had been signed as a free agent in April and hadn’t even played for the team.