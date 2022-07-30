NFL Quarterback Self-Incarcerates in Old Prison Transport Van

The length that some pro athletes go through to overcome injuries or prepare for an upcoming competition is something that is both perplexing and intriguing to many people.
For Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshaw, preparation for the upcoming NFL season meant living almost five months in a re-appropriated former prison transport vehicle. He parked the thing behind his personal trainer's gym in Bonita Springs, Florida, hooked power up to the gym to run his refrigerator and a somewhat effective air conditioning unit, and got to work.
Minshaw had dreamed of living in a van and enjoying the freedom it provided. After purchasing the former inmate transfer vehicle, he redecorated the interior in his style. The hippie-style do-over delivered a bright orange couch with shaggy white pillows and a 70's-style bed skirt. The interior is postered with album covers from Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath, Janis Joplin, and Lynyrd Skynrd, among others.
The transport was not equipped with a bathroom so, he used the gym's facilities and showered outside using the gym's water supply and his own rinse kit.
"I just love the freedom that it affords me. It affords me a place to come and focus," he said. "I’m living at the gym, eat, sleep, shower here. Everything. It’s kind of my own little island here. I love it." Minshaw told ESPN.
Minshaw is not homeless by any stretch. He owns a home in Jacksonville, Florida, that he purchased after being drafted by the Jaguars in 2016. Needless to say, he referred to the gym as his second home, and believes living in the van helped with his focus on getting his mind and body in shape for the Super Bowl or Bust season.
After arriving in training camp in Pennsylvania last week, the former inmate hauler turned hippie-hauler with a 146k miles (234,964 km) on it, was put up for sale for $25,000 (24,448 euros) - check the man's Insta post for details.
