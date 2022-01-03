Next Waze Update to Include Fix for Account Registration Error

While Waze has millions of users all over the world, everybody knows that the overall experience still needs additional polishing.
And except for some platform-specific problems, the Google-owned application also comes with a series of glitches that show up out of nowhere and which sometimes take several updates to be resolved.
Back in November, users spotted a Waze bug that prompted them to register an account in the app. Unsurprisingly, these users already had an account, and oddly enough, they were even logged in with their credentials.
However, Waze just kept insisting on registering an account, with users turning to all kinds of potential workarounds, including logging out and logging back in, logging in online, and verifying their email addresses one more time.
Nothing really worked, but now it looks like Waze is finally getting ready to ship a fix.
According to this discussion here on Google’s support forums, this Waze problem wasn’t supposed to make its way to the stable builds of the app. It was originally spotted in the beta version of Waze, so in theory, Waze just had to resolve it before a new stable update received the go-ahead.
This didn’t happen, so the bug was included in a stable release, therefore prompting users to register an account no matter if they were logged in or not.
The good news is the Google-owned company has already prepared a fix, and it should be part of the next update for the app. Waze 4.80 is therefore expected to ship in the first days of January, possibly as soon as the next week, though it remains to be seen if the go-ahead is given so fast or the company wants to conduct further in-house testing.
Waze also has some other problems to fix, including the classic audio struggles happening on CarPlay and causing the app to take over the volume control in the car.
