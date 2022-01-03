Next Waze Update to Include Fix for Account Registration Error

More on this:

1 Just Don’t Blame Waze If the App Is Broken on the Newest iPhones

2 Google Looking Into Mysterious Android Auto Error Breaking Down GPS

3 Waze Dark Mode Glitch Becomes Widespread on CarPlay With No Fix on the Radar

4 Google Maps Apparently Told Someone to Drive Into a Mango Tree, the Internet Goes Nuts

5 Google Maps and Waze Freezing at Launch on CarPlay, Nobody Likes the Fix