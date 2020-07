Changes based of test mule:

-Wider stance

-Bigger intake

-Bigger front splitter

-Bigger rear diffuser and spoiler



Some changes based of new Teslas:

-Camera side mirrors

-Front of cabin moved forward. More space efficient and sportier. As seen on the model 3, Y and roadster. pic.twitter.com/yMYOEI0uCS — Alwin (@Alwinart) July 6, 2020

However, this usually comes after several generations where the design of said models followed an evolutionary path with minimal changes, or after tons of years since that model was even in production. With Tesla's Model S, though, it looks as though the electric sedan was so quick to gain its legendary status that designers will be faced with this nerve-wracking situation starting with its second generation.It looks like Tesla itself is well aware of the importance of this moment which is why it's as quiet as a mouse about it. Nobody knows when a redesign for the Model S will come, but we know it won't be soon. At least not before the current crop of previewed models is cleared: the Cybertruck, the Semi, and the new Roadster.Despite what was undoubtedly a very successful styling choice, the eight-year-old Model S is starting to show its age - or maybe we've just grown tired of it. That's why all sorts of people handy with a pencil have started imagining what the new generation might look like, and we've already seen a few directions. Now, we have an entry from Alwinart, an artist and, undoubtedly, a Tesla enthusiast as well judging by how frequently the American EVs feature in his work. According to the author, the styling was conceived using all the available sources of inspiration that also hold some relevance: the Model 3 and new Roadster design as well as the Model S Plaid test mules spotted on the Nürburgring.The result is quite pleasing to the eye if a little too aggressive and too... European. The front end follows the hexagonal grille theme we've seen on modern Audis, even though the S won't really have an actual grille. The headlights also scream Audi to the point where you would expect the indicators to sweep to the side.But given the quoted sources of inspiration, it's only natural for Alwinart to make the Model S look more similar to models from across the Atlantic because the Roadster itself would fit perfectly over there as well. Making the new Model S look more like the upcoming electric sports car wouldn't be a bad road to go down on, yet we doubt that Tesla would give its luxury sedan a more aggressive appearance than its record-breaking Roadster . That being said, Alwinart's entry to the ever-growing roster of Model S concept art is one of the best so far.