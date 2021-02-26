Next Project CARS 3 DLC to Launch Next Week With Four New Cars, One Circuit

While Gran Turismo fans received some pretty awful news earlier this week, as the next title of the game has been delayed until 2022, Project CARS 3 players have a lot to be happy about these days.
And it’s because the next DLC is projected to launch as soon as next week, with Slightly Mad Studios confirming in a blog post that it will bring some pretty neat goodies.
First and foremost, the new DLC will be called Power Pack, and it has actually been spotted on Xbox earlier this week. It’s the third of the four planned DLC packs for Project CARS 3, and while everybody knew it was supposed to bring some cool improvements, we now have confirmation in this regard.
For example, the DLC will land with a new fictional circuit located in Utah called Lake Valley. It comes with four different layouts, including an oval, and Slightly Mad Studios says you’re going to enjoy driving during the night on this one.
In addition, the new release will include no fewer than four different cars, all coming straight from Japan. No further specifics have been shared, but the team says a one-off prototype is also included, and this one is going to blow your mind.
“Next week sees the release of the third DLC for Project CARS 3. Along with an exciting all-Japanese line up of cars (four of them, plus racing kit variants, including a world-first a one-off prototype that is going to knock your socks off!), we’ve also got a free track in-coming your way. This is the Lake Valley Speedway from Utah, out in the US. It comes with four layouts, and the night racing here is spectacular. As is the figure of eight and high-banked ovals. Get ready for some seriously close-pack stadium-based racing adrenaline!” an announcement this week reads.
The new DLC will come alongside Update 4, and more information on its content will be shared next week.
First and foremost, the new DLC will be called Power Pack, and it has actually been spotted on Xbox earlier this week. It’s the third of the four planned DLC packs for Project CARS 3, and while everybody knew it was supposed to bring some cool improvements, we now have confirmation in this regard.
For example, the DLC will land with a new fictional circuit located in Utah called Lake Valley. It comes with four different layouts, including an oval, and Slightly Mad Studios says you’re going to enjoy driving during the night on this one.
In addition, the new release will include no fewer than four different cars, all coming straight from Japan. No further specifics have been shared, but the team says a one-off prototype is also included, and this one is going to blow your mind.
“Next week sees the release of the third DLC for Project CARS 3. Along with an exciting all-Japanese line up of cars (four of them, plus racing kit variants, including a world-first a one-off prototype that is going to knock your socks off!), we’ve also got a free track in-coming your way. This is the Lake Valley Speedway from Utah, out in the US. It comes with four layouts, and the night racing here is spectacular. As is the figure of eight and high-banked ovals. Get ready for some seriously close-pack stadium-based racing adrenaline!” an announcement this week reads.
The new DLC will come alongside Update 4, and more information on its content will be shared next week.