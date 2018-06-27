Next Mercedes CLA-Class Spied Testing at the Nurburgring Before 2019 Debut

Mercedes has so many car models that it takes an expert just to name them all. Don't believe us? Just ask an A-Class owner if he knows how what a GLS is.

18 photos



The success of the



However, the new CLA is going to be bigger, especially in length, which will be extended by at least 10 centimeters. Also, the roof is being raised a little bit, giving the occupants more headroom.



Mercedes now has a sedan version of the A-Class, leaving the CLA to go after the cool customers. It's a bit like the Passat and Arteon. Mercedes is going to offer only the good stuff here, but as a result, prices will be higher as well. Fully independent rear suspension and frameless doors will come standard, while the interior could be a little better built.



Engine choices should be familiar to any Mercedes customer. A new HP , bridging the gap between the 1.3 and 2.0-liter.



At least one AMG model will be available, the A35, which has been spied undergoing testing. The 300+ HP model should be backed up by 400 HP successor to the CLA 45, but this hasn't been spotted yet. Compacts have added a completely different kind of customer to the Mercedes brand, younger and more interested in tech. The third-gen A-Class along with its sister cars sold 3 million units worldwide. But now there's an all-new A-Class and the CLA four-door coupe is also getting a refresh.The success of the CLA came down to the right shape and brand. It's easily replicated by this CLA II, expected to come out next year. That's why the all-new model looks more like its predecessor than its A-Class kin. Just look at those headlights, which look like Batman's cowl!However, the new CLA is going to be bigger, especially in length, which will be extended by at least 10 centimeters. Also, the roof is being raised a little bit, giving the occupants more headroom.Mercedes now has a sedan version of the A-Class, leaving the CLA to go after the cool customers. It's a bit like the Passat and Arteon. Mercedes is going to offer only the good stuff here, but as a result, prices will be higher as well. Fully independent rear suspension and frameless doors will come standard, while the interior could be a little better built.Engine choices should be familiar to any Mercedes customer. A new 2-liter diesel will be introduced, packing 150 and 190 HP. Also, we believe Mercedes will introduce a 1.5-liter gasoline motor packing around 190, bridging the gap between the 1.3 and 2.0-liter.At least onemodel will be available, the A35, which has been spied undergoing testing. The 300+ HP model should be backed up by 400 HP successor to the CLA 45, but this hasn't been spotted yet.