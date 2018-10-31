autoevolution

Next Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake Spotted in Traffic, Has Elegant Roofline

31 Oct 2018, 14:14 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Earlier this month, we brought you the first spy appearance of the second-generation Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake. And we are now back on the topic, as the niche model has once again been spotted.
11 photos
Next Mercedes-Benz CLA Spotted in TrafficNext Mercedes-Benz CLA Spotted in TrafficNext Mercedes-Benz CLA Spotted in TrafficNext Mercedes-Benz CLA Spotted in TrafficNext Mercedes-Benz CLA Spotted in TrafficNext Mercedes-Benz CLA Spotted in TrafficNext Mercedes-Benz CLA Spotted in TrafficNext Mercedes-Benz CLA Spotted in TrafficNext Mercedes-Benz CLA Spotted in TrafficNext Mercedes-Benz CLA Spotted in Traffic
As with the previous sighting, the S/B version of the CLA showed up on the streets of Germany. And while few changes can be spotted on this early-stage prototype, we can now clearly check out the tailpipes, which indicated we're dealing with a gas-powered model.

Whether you'll go for the four-door coupe or the Shooting Brake, your CLA will share its engine linep with the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class and you can find the list of powerplants here.

Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the automaker has yet to release the standard incarnation of the model (more on this below).

One of the greatest motivation changes compared to the outgoing generation is that the CLA will receive two Mercedes-AMG version. So while the Mercedes-AMG CLA45 (Shooting Brake) will continue to top the range, packing over 400 horsepower and possibly using hybrid assistance, we'll also receive a less aggressive model.

Wearing the A35 badge, as demonstrated by the Paris Motor Show arrival of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35, the newcomer will pack a two-liter turbo, delivering 305 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. The engine is mated to a dual-clutch transmission, sending its power to all four wheels.

A product plan that was recently released by the three-pointed star only comes to confirm the dog-savvy incarnation of the CLA - you can check this out at the end of the spyshot gallery above.

The standard CLA is set to land in spring next year, which means it will hit the US market as a 2020 model

As for the CLA Shooting Brake, the family-friendly model will come in the fall of 2019. However, since the current CLA S/B isn't offered in the US, we're not expecting the newcomer's situation to be different.
mercedes-benz cla shooting brake mercedes-benz cla Mercedes-Benz spyshots
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Is It Cheating? What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 