Next Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake Spotted in Traffic, Has Elegant Roofline

Earlier this month, we brought you the first spy appearance of the second-generation Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake. And we are now back on the topic, as the niche model has once again been spotted.

11 photos



As for the CLA Shooting Brake, the family-friendly model will come in the fall of 2019. However, since the current CLA S/B isn't offered in the US, we're not expecting the newcomer's situation to be different. As with the previous sighting, the S/B version of the CLA showed up on the streets of Germany. And while few changes can be spotted on this early-stage prototype, we can now clearly check out the tailpipes, which indicated we're dealing with a gas-powered model.Whether you'll go for the four-door coupe or the Shooting Brake, your CLA will share its engine linep with the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class and you can find the list of powerplants here Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the automaker has yet to release the standard incarnation of the model (more on this below).One of the greatest motivation changes compared to the outgoing generation is that the CLA will receive two Mercedes-version. So while the Mercedes-AMG CLA45 (Shooting Brake) will continue to top the range, packing over 400 horsepower and possibly using hybrid assistance, we'll also receive a less aggressive model.Wearing the A35 badge, as demonstrated by the Paris Motor Show arrival of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 , the newcomer will pack a two-liter turbo, delivering 305 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. The engine is mated to a dual-clutch transmission, sending its power to all four wheels.A product plan that was recently released by the three-pointed star only comes to confirm the dog-savvy incarnation of the CLA - you can check this out at the end of the spyshot gallery above.The standard CLA is set to land in spring next year, which means it will hit the US market as a 2020 modelAs for the CLA Shooting Brake, the family-friendly model will come in the fall of 2019. However, since the current CLA S/B isn't offered in the US, we're not expecting the newcomer's situation to be different.