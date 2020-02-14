Next-Generation Ford GT Looks Like a Le Mans Hypercar Entry

Now that the Ford v Ferrari has brought the tale of infamous Le Mans rivalry back under the spotlights, one can't help but wonder: what if history were to repeat itself?
Sure, back in 2016, on the 50th anniversary of the Blue Oval's iconic 1966 Le Mans win, the Ford GT (the motorsport version of the current, second-gen model) grabbed the Le Mans laurels following an audience-on-its-toes battle with the Ferrari 488 GTE. But, as amazing as that was, it didn't involve the LMP1 top tier of the endurance racing realm.
In fact, both carmakers have been out of the Le Mans top dog battle ever since their 60s duel. So what if they would make a comeback?
The premises are there, since this season will bring the last breath of the said LMP1 class. This is being replaced by the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) class. We're esentially talking about an homologation special, which aims to increase interest for endurange racing by once again linking the beasts we see on TV to the hypercars found in showrooms.
Neither Ford, nor Ferrari have expressed their intentions to invest in the program, but this doesn't mean they can't jump on the bandwagon later on in the decade.
For one, as far as the Blue Oval is concerned, such a move would bring a proper successor to the current second-generation GT supercar. And you can even check out a model showcasing such a Ford hypercar in the Instagram posts below.
This stunning pixel work comes from an artist called Pevindarham, who didn't stop at renderings, also creating a scale model of his work.
Also inspired by jet fighter styling, this design is clearly tied to the Ford GT found in "showrooms" these days, albeit while introducing the upmarket move required for the motorsport version of such a machine to become part of the said LMH class.
Out of all the angles included in the Instagram post below, the posterior, with its massive wheel pods, is the most captivating, at least to these eyes. Then again, this should also be the part of the vehicle the competition should see the most...
