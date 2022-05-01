autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Limited Edition Month
Car reviews:
 
Next-Generation EarthCruiser Overland RVs Rock Isuzu Platform and Powerful GM V8 Engine
EarthCruiser is one of the largest overland vehicle manufacturers in the U.S., well known for its line of rugged RVs based on the Mitsubishi Fuso platform. For its next-generation campers, EarthCruiser announced that it switches to Isuzu NPR Series Class 4 chassis to create “the most agile and capable vehicles in this class.”

Next-Generation EarthCruiser Overland RVs Rock Isuzu Platform and Powerful GM V8 Engine

Home > News > Coverstory
1 May 2022, 13:25 UTC ·
Next-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engineNext-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engineNext-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engineNext-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engineNext-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engineNext-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engineNext-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engineNext-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engineNext-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engineNext-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engineNext-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engineNext-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engineNext-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engineNext-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engineNext-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engineNext-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engineNext-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engineNext-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engineNext-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engineNext-generation EarthCruiser overland RVs rock Isuzu platform and powerful GM V8 engine
To be sure, EarthCruiser Overland Vehicles is not just a coachbuilder that makes the living quarters of their campers. Their line of business comprises far deeper customizations and EarthCruiser is known to install their proprietary 4x4 drivetrain and suspension components on their EXP and FX models, as well as on the Core model which is really just a bare cab-over platform. The result is amazing and suffices to say that if you want a cab-over all-wheel-drive vehicle in the U.S. EarthCruiser is your only choice in this segment.

The overland company follows strict buy American rules, and the Isuzu platform is built in Charlotte, Michigan. EarthCruiser also uses a GM-sourced 6.6-liter V8 diesel engine which peaks at 350 horsepower and 425 lb-ft (576 Nm) of torque. The latest-generation Duramax V8 diesel proved its reliability under the hood of the medium-duty GM trucks like the Chevy Silverado 4500HD/5500HD/6500HD.

Adapting the Isuzu platform to all-wheel drive was no easy feat, confess EarthCruiser engineers. The company strips the stock chassis designed for a single driving axle and replaces the suspension and the driveline, all without touching the powertrain. The new configuration includes an Atlas transfer case and Auburn electronically locking differentials. The resulting platform delivers impressive low-end torque necessary for off-road adventures.

The cab-over layout of the Isuzu platform allows for impressive visibility, crucial while off-roading, as well as the shortest possible vehicle with the largest possible living space. Speaking of which, EarthCruiser is also well known for the lavish interiors and luxurious features of its overlander RVs. Because why pay for an expensive off-roading platform without getting the best comfort money can buy, right?

EarthCruiser acknowledged this and spared no effort in making their RVs the best alternative to a luxury villa. The overland builder offers the same great cabin layout and amenities to its FX and EXP lines of RVs. The difference is that the EXP line features an expandable roof. This makes it less tall than the FX when driving and also taller when camping. Both are available as a single cab and dual-cab RVs, so everyone can find the right size for their needs.

Everything inside this home on wheels is powered by a mighty solar system with a 3,000-watt inverter and a dual 400-Ah lithium-ion battery. There’s even an 8,000-BTU air-conditioning system tasked with the thermal comfort of the camper. The roof-mounted Sunflare solar panels are more than capable to support life off-grid and the EarthCruiser RVs feature several backup options to make sure you never experience a power outage.

The master control panel for all the electrical systems is quite impressive, allowing access to heating, air conditioning, LED lighting, and various monitoring systems. The RVs come with a Bosch water boiler and a Shurflo freshwater pump, among other things, to make life on board as pleasant as expected. There's also a 73.5-gallon fresh water tank and a 17-gallon grey water tank.

The full-sized bed inside the cabin can be complemented by a second optional sky bed. The bathroom comes with an interior composting toilet and a full-height shower. The kitchen features an Isotherm stainless steel refrigerator, fiberglass surfaces, and an induction cooktop. But the stand-alone coffee bar in the dining area is the icing on the cake.

EarthCruiser builds its RVs to order, so if you want to buy one of these homes on wheels you need to wait around 10 weeks for the work to complete. The company also offers pre-owned RVs that are thoroughly re-certified to make sure they meet the most stringent requirements. As for the new RVs, you should expect a median price of around $400,000, depending on your configuration. For a full-time home on wheels, this is actually a good deal.

Video thumbnail
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

earthcruiser overland vehicles earthcruiser fx earthcruiser exp overland camper
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories