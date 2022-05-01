Next-Generation EarthCruiser Overland RVs Rock Isuzu Platform and Powerful GM V8 Engine

To be sure, EarthCruiser Overland Vehicles is not just a coachbuilder that makes the living quarters of their campers. Their line of business comprises far deeper customizations and EarthCruiser is known to install their proprietary 4x4 drivetrain and suspension components on their EXP and FX models, as well as on the Core model which is really just a bare cab-over platform. The result is amazing and suffices to say that if you want a cab-over all-wheel-drive vehicle in the U.S. EarthCruiser is your only choice in this segment.
The overland company follows strict buy American rules, and the Isuzu platform is built in Charlotte, Michigan. EarthCruiser also uses a GM-sourced 6.6-liter V8 diesel engine which peaks at 350 horsepower and 425 lb-ft (576 Nm) of torque. The latest-generation Duramax V8 diesel proved its reliability under the hood of the medium-duty GM trucks like the Chevy Silverado 4500HD/5500HD/6500HD.
Adapting the Isuzu platform to all-wheel drive was no easy feat, confess EarthCruiser engineers. The company strips the stock chassis designed for a single driving axle and replaces the suspension and the driveline, all without touching the powertrain. The new configuration includes an Atlas transfer case and Auburn electronically locking differentials. The resulting platform delivers impressive low-end torque necessary for off-road adventures.
EarthCruiser acknowledged this and spared no effort in making their RVs the best alternative to a luxury villa. The overland builder offers the same great cabin layout and amenities to its FX and EXP lines of RVs. The difference is that the EXP line features an expandable roof. This makes it less tall than the FX when driving and also taller when camping. Both are available as a single cab and dual-cab RVs, so everyone can find the right size for their needs.
Everything inside this home on wheels is powered by a mighty solar system with a 3,000-watt inverter and a dual 400-Ah lithium-ion battery. There’s even an 8,000-BTU air-conditioning system tasked with the thermal comfort of the camper. The roof-mounted Sunflare solar panels are more than capable to support life off-grid and the EarthCruiser RVs feature several backup options to make sure you never experience a power outage.
The full-sized bed inside the cabin can be complemented by a second optional sky bed. The bathroom comes with an interior composting toilet and a full-height shower. The kitchen features an Isotherm stainless steel refrigerator, fiberglass surfaces, and an induction cooktop. But the stand-alone coffee bar in the dining area is the icing on the cake.
EarthCruiser builds its RVs to order, so if you want to buy one of these homes on wheels you need to wait around 10 weeks for the work to complete. The company also offers pre-owned RVs that are thoroughly re-certified to make sure they meet the most stringent requirements. As for the new RVs, you should expect a median price of around $400,000, depending on your configuration. For a full-time home on wheels, this is actually a good deal.
