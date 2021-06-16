Next-Generation Cycling Computer Is Smarter, Looks Better Than Most Competitors

5 Diverge Expert Gravel Bike Is Specialized's Way of Doing Things Differently

The device is called Velo 2, and it is an upgrade from the company’s initial Velo product, released in 2017. The new-generation cycling computer brings some really neat features to the table. It comes with a large battery capacity of up to 20 hours, improved water and shock resistance than its older sibling, and a better-looking interface. It is also lighter and slimmer.Velo 2 has a 32 X 32 mm (1.2 X 1.2 in) screen, a resolution of 240 X 240 px and weighs 0.8 oz (25 grams). It comes with a universal twist-lock mount that fits all standard handlebars.The Beeline Velo 2 allows you to easily navigate and plan your routes, receiving help from other riders . It is all happening through your Beeline mobile app, where you can save your favorite rides and places, and choose between routes that are specially built for cycling.Riders from countries that are covered by Beeline’s Smart Routing will receive up to three routes generated based on the feedback from other riders that use the app. The feature is currently supported in the U.K., Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. In other areas, the device will offer turn-by-turn routing using Google Maps.You can also help other cyclists by leaving your own feedback in the app. The Beeline app is compatible with Android and iOS devices.The Beeline Velo 2 cycling computer has a clean interface, offering you all the details you need for your ride. You’ll get directions to ride, a junction indicator, including the distance to it, your speed, and more.The device is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign but it’s already managed to reach its $20,000 goal. Velo2 has raised almost $290,000 so far, with 30 days to go in the campaign.You can get the product for a pledge of at least $79, and the estimated delivery date is February 2022.

