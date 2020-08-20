Next-Generation Acura NSX Electric Supercar Rendered, Shows Clean Lines

It was 2016 when the current Honda/Acura NSX entered production, which means the hybrid supercar is far from its retirement age. Nevertheless, if the automaker plans to keep the badge alive, the third-gen model should already be in development. So, here we are, discussing this with the help of a rendering coming from an independent artist.
The pixel work we have here is the work of an aficionado named Jordan Rubinstein-Towler and seems to tick all the right boxes.
For starters, the styling is rather simple, steering clear of the overdesign issue that affects many contemporary cars, be they performance models or not. Then we have the visual nods to the original NSX (introduced back in 1990), with the front end and the headlight area in particular serving as the best example of this.
The mid-engined proportions are obviously maintained, with the vehicle appearing quite compact, even though it's difficult to tell its size just front these renderings. Even so, the said artist has come up with an elaborate proposal, with eye-catching details ranging from the active rear wing and the wheel to the completely flat floor of the vehicle.
It's no secret that the gas-electric nature of the second-gen NSX has seen the mid-engined toy being praised for its innovative technology. Then again, the extra weight of the hybrid system is a drawback, one that raises problems especially when the vehicle is dynamically benchmarked against models such as the Porsche 911 Turbo.
Of course, the story would be different if the company decided to pursue the all-electric path for the next-gen NSX. After all, the automaker did introduce a battery-powered Pikes Peak concept back in 2016, albeit with the 1,000+ horsepower EV not being linked to any production development.
Then again, the prototype might just be the reason for which the tailpipes adorning the posterior of the rendered model appear to be less than well-defined, as you'll notice in the two iterations portrayed via the Instagram posts below.
