Next-Gen Tesla Model S "Wagon" Rendered with Cybertruck Design, Looks Savage

And we are now back on the topic. You see, the Cybertruck was penned by Franz von Holzhausen, the same designer that came up with the Model S, Model Y, Semi and the second iteration of the Roadster. So what if the styling master would be tasked with using the same basic design language for a potential second-generation Model S, all with a wagon twist?
Given the fact that wagons are not exactly popular in the US these days, the chances of Tesla coming up with an estate are rather slim, but keep in mind that we're dealing with a visual exercise here.
This would be the kind of performance wagon targeting models such as the 2020 Audi RS6, which brings back the label to the American market after a long hiatus - the RS6 was only previously offered in the US for the 2003 model year, albeit as a sedan.
And we need to look no further than the first pair of Instagram posts below to find pixel work that shows a potential styling for such an electric machine.
Independent designer Bruno Arena, who is based in Turin, Italy, has put in the time, coming up with more than one angle of the Tesla Wagon and you should make sure to use the swipe feature of the posts for the complete take.
Now, since we've talked about Tesla's future range, make sure to also check out the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, which will give you an idea on where Tesla is going with the nameplates of the machines it has presented so far, be these production vehicles or not.
