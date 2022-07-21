Next-Gen Roam Air Unveiled as "The Optimal Electric Motorcycle for Africa"

The “optimal electric motorcycle for Africa”, at least according to its manufacturer, is finally here. Designed for both urban and rural environments, the Roam Air is suitable for commercial use and is equipped to transport both passengers and cargo.
If the Roar company doesn’t sound familiar to you, that’s okay, maybe the name Opibus rings a bell instead. That’s because the team behind it is the same but just decided to rebrand. Opibus (now Roam) was founded five years ago, with its initial goal being to convert conventional vehicles to electric, for the safari, mining, and utility markets. The company’s vision eventually changed and nowadays, its main focus is to electrify Africa’s transportation sector.
With Africa’s current modes of transport currently increasing emissions at a rate of 7 percent per year (according to Roam), the need for converting to less polluting vehicles is greater than ever. And Roam is assiduously working on that, having managed so far to deploy the first African-designed and developed electric motorcycle and Africa's first electric bus.
The Roam Air is the company’s latest product, a next-gen electric motorcycle that’s just been unveiled. It was designed and built for Africa, featuring an updated frame that accommodates a dual battery system and allows riders to tackle any type of terrain. There’s also plenty of storage space on the bike, including a storage compartment in the tank. Roam Air weighs approximately 135 kg (297 lb) and has a payload capacity of 220 kg (485 lb).
Roam’s Air electric motorcycle is a reliable workhorse that doesn’t feel the need to impress through speed, but through its robust design, its affordability, and functionality.
The motorcycle packs two removable 3.24 kWh batteries that offer a range of up to 180 km (111 miles) on a charge. The motor delivers 185 Nm of torque and the Roam Air can go as fast as 90 kph (56 mph), being able to accelerate from 0 to that top speed in just five seconds.
You can take a better look at Roam’s electric motorcycle in the video below or on the website, where it can also be pre-ordered. Roam Air has a starting price of just $1,500 and will be available in late 2022.
