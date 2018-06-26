autoevolution
 

Next-Gen G21 BMW 3 Series Touring Spied for the First Time in Germany

26 Jun 2018, 18:37 UTC ·
by
Sales of premium executive wagons aren't what they used to be, but BMW just couldn't give up on the legend that is the 3 Series load lugger. Here is the all-new generation, spied for the first time ahead of a likely 2019 debut.
The 3 Series sedan is going to be called the G20, while this touring model is going to be the G21. It should arrive a couple of months later than the 4-door, competing with the Audi A4 Avant and Mercedes C-Class T-Model.

This is the first time the model has been spotted, which took place on the Autobahn near Munich. Design-wise, there's no mistaking this for anything other than a BMW, and we believe the 3 Series Touring will give the Volvo V60 a run for its money.

The front looks a lot like that of the 5 Series, but with more discreet bumper intakes. Thankfully, BMW resisted the urge to install tall kidney grille, such as the ones we saw on a 7 Series LCI prototype.

The back features a pronounced bulge in the middle of the trunk, which accentuates the taillights. We like the fact that the two GTI-like double exhaust tips are real, unlike what Audi and Mercedes are offering. Also, based on this configuration, we'd say that the car seen here is the 330i with a 2-liter turbo gasoline motor.

But the engine range for this car will be pretty big and should continue to include diesels of every kind. After all, what's the point of a 3 Series Touring if not to combine speed and long-range fuel economy. According to our info, some modest power bumps are coming. For example, the 318d's 2-liter will be tuned up from 150 to 163 HP.

We'll also have a base 216d with 136 HP, a twin-turbo 325d with 238 HP and a 265 HP 330d. Even an M340d xDrive is possible, since the powertrain is already in the X3 M40d.
