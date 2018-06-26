Next-Gen G21 BMW 3 Series Touring Spied for the First Time in Germany

Sales of premium executive wagons aren't what they used to be, but BMW just couldn't give up on the legend that is the 3 Series load lugger. Here is the all-new generation, spied for the first time ahead of a likely 2019 debut.

6 photos



This is the first time the model has been spotted, which took place on the Autobahn near Munich. Design-wise, there's no mistaking this for anything other than a BMW, and we believe the 3 Series Touring will give the Volvo V60 a run for its money.



The front looks a lot like that of the 5 Series, but with more discreet bumper intakes. Thankfully, BMW resisted the urge to install tall kidney grille, such as the ones we saw on a 7 Series LCI prototype.



The back features a pronounced bulge in the middle of the trunk, which accentuates the taillights. We like the fact that the two GTI-like double exhaust tips are real, unlike what Audi and Mercedes are offering. Also, based on this configuration, we'd say that the car seen here is the 330i with a 2-liter turbo gasoline motor.



But the engine range for this car will be pretty big and should continue to include diesels of every kind. After all, what's the point of a 3 Series Touring if not to combine speed and long-range fuel economy. According to our info, some modest power bumps are coming. For example, the 318d's 2-liter will be tuned up from 150 to 163 HP .



