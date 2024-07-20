Next Ford F-Series Super Duty Confirmed With "Multi-Energy Technology"

Starting 2026, the F-Series Super Duty will be produced in Canada. The plant in question is Oakville Assembly Complex, with Ford targeting a boost in yearly production capacity of up to 100,000 trucks. At the moment of reporting, heavy-duty trucks come to life at the automaker's Kentucky Truck Plant and Ohio Assembly Plant.
Both of them operate at full capacity. Rising demand is one thing, but Dearborn's favorite son has also confirmed "to bring multi-energy technology to the next generation of Super Duty trucks." Emphasis on the plural form of truck, which implies that said multi-energy technology will go beyond the F-250. The question is, will it stop at the F-350 or go all the way to the F-550?
Unfortunately, it's not clear as of July 2024. Also not clear is multi-energy technology, which either implies combustion and electric assistance or multiple levels of electrification. Remember the Hyundai Ioniq? The Prius-like hatchback used to come in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric flavors.
Ford's half-ton pickup is available with a choice of internal combustion, self-charging hybrid, and zero-emission powertrains. The hybrid is known as PowerBoost, whereas Lightning is the designation of the full-electric option. Could the Ford Motor Company make a case for an electric Super Duty with the current battery technology?
Only time will tell, but a hybrid is certainly doable. Similar to the F-150 PowerBoost, we look forward to a small high-voltage battery powering a small electric motor located within the 10R80 automatic transmission. Super Duty trucks use a heavier-duty 10R, with the most capable of the bunch being the 10R140. Although 140 stands for 1,400 newton meters (1,033 pound-feet) of torque, said transmission is much obliged to handle the 1,627 newton meters (1,200 pound-feet) produced by the 6.7-liter Power Stroke.
When it came with rear-wheel drive by default, the F-150 PowerBoost was rated at 25 miles per gallon (9.4 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle. However, the hybrid setup became 4WD only beginning with the 2023 model year. In this configuration, it nets 23 miles per gallon (10.2 liters per 100 kilometers).
How big of a difference does the hybrid stuff make over the 3.5-liter EcoBoost on its own? That would be 4.0 miles per gallon, with 19 mpg converting to 12.4 liters per 100 clicks in the metric system. It's a pretty big difference, which becomes most apparent in yearly fuel costs.
Because the F-Series Super Duty comes in heavy- and medium-duty forms, there is no EPA fuel economy rating to speak of.
